No employee except policemen eligible for deputation in FIA: National Assembly informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the government had worked out a plan to strengthen and improve efficiency of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under which no employee of any department, other than police personnel, would be posted on deputation in the agency.

"The FIA is being further strengthened as this year, we have created almost 1,257 additional seats," Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said while responding to a query of Syed Agha Rafiullah during the question hour.

He said it had been practice of previous governments that employees from any department were deputed in FIA without any interview or assessment of their capabilities. "But now, we have chalked out a programme that only police personnel will be eligible for such a deputation that too after undergoing proper interviews, based on their professional skills and track-record.

" Currently, the parliamentary secretary said as many as 4,162 employees were working in the FIA against the strength of 6,402.

He said appointments in grade 16-17 and above were made through the Federal Public Service Commission and after following all codal formalities.

Answering a supplementary question of Prof. Dr Shahnaz Baloch about implementation of 6 percent quota of Balochistan in FIA recruitment, Shaukat Ali said definitely it was done in line with law, rules and regulations.

He said the FIA had been divided into five zones, out of which two were in Punjab, one each in Islamabad, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.