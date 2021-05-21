No encroachments allowed in parks,playgrounds:Admin Sukkur

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Friday has said parks and playgrounds were public property therefore,no encroachments would be allowed in these parks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Friday has said parks and playgrounds were public property therefore,no encroachments would be allowed in these parks.

Addressing a meeting here, he said we need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension adding that the Government was providing better spots and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities.

He said parks and play grounds provide recreation to people of Sukkur.

These facilities should be provided to masses in best possible way,he added.