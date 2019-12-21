No encroachments to be allowed in parks

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Chairperson, Sukkur Parks Committee, Ms Zeenat Bhanbhro has said parks and playgrounds are public property therefore no encroachments would be allowed in these parks.

Addressing in a meeting here on Saturday, she said we need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension adding that the Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh was providing better spots and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities.

She said parks and play grounds provides recreation to people of Sukkur and therefore these facilities should be in best condition and also properly maintained.