No end of encroachments from Dhok Hassu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Despite of tall claims, the authorities concerned have been failed to remove encroachments from the area of Dhok Hassu.

The encroachments are increasing day-by-day in the area but concerned authorities were reluctant to carry out operation and vendors still occupy most of the footpaths and open spaces, hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians.

A housewife told APP that she avoids going to markets for shopping due to ever-increasing encroachments on roads. She said that there was no proper system to tackle the problem.

Residents urged the authorities to launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to check re-emergence of the encroachers.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that strict action should be taken against the violators adding that operation would be carried out without any fear and fervor.