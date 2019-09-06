UrduPoint.com
No Enemy Can Defeat A Nation Ever Ready To Sacrifice Its Sons For Soil: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi Friday said the enemy could not defeat a nation whose history was enriched with the sacrifices of martyrs, who had laid down their lives while protecting their motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi Friday said the enemy could not defeat a nation whose history was enriched with the sacrifices of martyrs, who had laid down their lives while protecting their motherland.

"We owe to the sacrifices of our martyrs, who sacrificed their today for Pakistan's tomorrow," the foreign minister told media persons during his visit to the residence of family of Shaheed Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi in Rawalpindi.

Captain Junaid Abbasi from 4th battalion of Northern Light Infantry embraced martyrdom on September 22, 2018 as he commanded a secret operation against the terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the border in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the entire nation stood with the proud families of Shaheeds and Ghazis as the country marked the Defence Day.

"The enemy must not misjudge the nation which is ready to sacrifice its sons - generation by generation," he said.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 War and the ones who had lost lives in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while facing the atrocities of security forces.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the family of a Shaheed in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir in the afternoon and would spend time with the soldiers at the Line of Control.

The foreign minister also urged the parliamentarians to visit the families of martyrs in their respective areas to acknowledge their valuable sacrifices.

Earlier, the foreign minister met the family of Shaheed Captain Junaid Abbasi, including his father, also a retired officer of Pakistan Air Force, mother, two brothers and a sister and told them that the entire nation was proud of the sacrifice of their loved one.

He prayed for the soul of Shaheed Captain Junaid to be bestowed elevated place in heaven and for grant of patience to his family.

