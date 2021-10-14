UrduPoint.com

No Energy Project On Imported Coal In Future: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar Thursday said the government had decided to impose complete ban on energy projects based on imported coal in the future.

Pakistan had taken exemplary steps to fight against challenges of global warming which were widely being acknowledged by the world, he said this in a meeting British High Commissioner Christian Turner who called on him here, said a press release.

He further highlighted that the present government had targeted to enhance the share of Renewable Energy to 60% of the Energy Mix by the year 2030 and all efforts were being made to attain this target.

Chritian Turne commended the efforts and dedication of the Energy Ministry in exploring the Renewable Energy potential of the country and also offered to extend technical support in the projects of energy transition.

