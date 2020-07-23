No entry in cattle market without mask:Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus would be implemented and no one would be allowed to enter in cattle market without mask

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus would be implemented and no one would be allowed to enter in cattle market without mask.

Presiding over the 36th board of directors meeting of Multan Cattle Market Management Company here on Thursday, Commissioner said that preventive measures must be adopted against coronavirus at cattle markets. He said that ban has been imposed on sale purchase of animals in city areas and violators would be treated with iron hands.

The BoD has approved market fee Rs 100 for each small animal and Rs 500 for other cattle. The fee would be implemented from the 1st of Islamic month Zilhaj, BoD approved.

Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq directed market administration to ensure preventive measures against Congo virus also.