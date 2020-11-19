No entry in court without mask: District & Sessions Judge orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad Syed Sharafuddin Shah has declared wearing a mask mandatory for entry into court premises as two judges tested positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad Syed Sharafuddin Shah has declared wearing a mask mandatory for entry into court premises as two judges tested positive for coronavirus.

The courtrooms of the 5th Additional Session Judge and 7th Senior Civil Judge were sealed for disinfection here Thursday as well.

According to an official source, the courtrooms would remain closed for some days.Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad Syed Sharafuddin Shah has directed the judicial officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the courtrooms.

In an office order issued here on Thursday, the judicial officers and the associated staff were directed to ensure adherence to the SOPs. It said the judicial officers should allow only relevant persons in the courtrooms as well as in their offices.

The order asked the officers to ensure that no one entered the courtroom or their offices without wearing the face masks. Earlier, both the judges had been put under isolation at their homes, the official informed.