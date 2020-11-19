UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Entry In Court Without Mask: District & Sessions Judge Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:55 PM

No entry in court without mask: District & Sessions Judge orders

District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad Syed Sharafuddin Shah has declared wearing a mask mandatory for entry into court premises as two judges tested positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad Syed Sharafuddin Shah has declared wearing a mask mandatory for entry into court premises as two judges tested positive for coronavirus.

The courtrooms of the 5th Additional Session Judge and 7th Senior Civil Judge were sealed for disinfection here Thursday as well.

According to an official source, the courtrooms would remain closed for some days.Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad Syed Sharafuddin Shah has directed the judicial officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the courtrooms.

In an office order issued here on Thursday, the judicial officers and the associated staff were directed to ensure adherence to the SOPs. It said the judicial officers should allow only relevant persons in the courtrooms as well as in their offices.

The order asked the officers to ensure that no one entered the courtroom or their offices without wearing the face masks. Earlier, both the judges had been put under isolation at their homes, the official informed.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fourth annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival starts No ..

28 minutes ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

31 minutes ago

Buyers snap up existing US homes in October amid s ..

3 minutes ago

Some 1.3Mln Libyans Will Need Humanitarian Aid at ..

40 minutes ago

Chief Minister sends flowers bouquet to MPA

40 minutes ago

EU to expand Belarus sanctions to firms, entrepren ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.