No entry in offices without vaccination certificate

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan said on Saturday that people should bring corona vaccination certificates with them during their visit to public and private sector departments, otherwise their entry would be banned.

In a statement, she said that public should cooperate with the district administration regarding corona vaccination.

She urged the citizens to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to save their livesand others as well.