UrduPoint.com

No Entry In Offices Without Vaccination Certificate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 04:46 PM

No entry in offices without vaccination certificate

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan said on Saturday that people should bring corona vaccination certificates with them during their visit to public and private sector departments, otherwise their entry would be banned

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan said on Saturday that people should bring corona vaccination certificates with them during their visit to public and private sector departments, otherwise their entry would be banned.

In a statement, she said that public should cooperate with the district administration regarding corona vaccination.

She urged the citizens to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to save their livesand others as well.

Related Topics

Visit Narowal

Recent Stories

Farrukh visits family of late Arif Nizami

Farrukh visits family of late Arif Nizami

1 minute ago
 Canada faces start of Delta-driven 4th wave of COV ..

Canada faces start of Delta-driven 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

1 minute ago
 11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

1 hour ago
 Kenyan sprinter barred from Olympics after testing ..

Kenyan sprinter barred from Olympics after testing positive

1 hour ago
 New Zealand win women's Olympic rugby sevens gold

New Zealand win women's Olympic rugby sevens gold

1 hour ago
 Russia Sends 5 Planes, 3 Helicopters to Help Turke ..

Russia Sends 5 Planes, 3 Helicopters to Help Turkey Put Out Wildfires - Erdogan' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.