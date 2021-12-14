UrduPoint.com

No Entry On Motorways For Unregistered, Non M-Tag Vehicles

Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has asked the commuters to get M-Tag for their vehicles as entry on motorways for non M-Tag and unregistered vehicles were banned from December 7.

In a tweet, Inspector General NH&MP Inam Ghani said that NH&MP registered 84,970 new M-Tags in the last six days as against 6,390 in the previous six days.

He said that 78,580 more than the normal addition, adding that "It was a proof that the public is cooperating",.

According to NH&MP, the initiative is not a revenue tool but it also crucial for law enforcement on Motorways.

It will help to ease down the entry and exit on motorways to get rid of long queues on the Toll Plazas.

Motorway Police officers explained that currently a vehicle takes almost three minutes to pass through the toll plaza while the vehicle with M-tag would take only thirty seconds.

M-tag is a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) pre-paid chip that will help the booths installed on the toll plazas to scan the vehicles when passing through the toll plaza.

There were various customer care centres as well as registration desks which have been set up at many toll plaza booths that were giving out M-Tag.

