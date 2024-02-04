No Entry On Motorways For Vehicles Without M-Tag After Feb 5
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Authority (NHMA) has made M-Tag registration compulsory for all vehicles on motorways from February 5.
According to details, this was being done for motorists convenience and a free flow of traffic through the entrance and exit points of motorways.
To get M-Tag the motorists can visit the customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC.
No entry would be given on motorways to vehicles without M-Tag after February 5.
