No entry on motorways for vehicles without M-Tag after Feb 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Authority (NHMA) has made M-Tag registration compulsory for all vehicles on motorways from February 5.

According to details, this was being done for motorists convenience and a free flow of traffic through the entrance and exit points of motorways.

To get M-Tag the motorists can visit the customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC.

No entry would be given on motorways to vehicles without M-Tag after February 5.