No entry to Makkah without permit for expats until Hajj 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Expatriate residents in Saudi Arabia will be banned from entry to the holy city of Makkah without a permit from today (Thursday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Expatriate residents in Saudi Arabia will be banned from entry to the holy city of Makkah without a permit from today (Thursday).

The ban will continue until the end of the Haj season 2022.

Those who are exempt from the ban include the holders of Umrah and Hajj permits, and those who have an entry permit to work in the city and expatriates who have a resident identity card (Iqama) issued from Makkah, state-run news agency SPA reported.

The ban enforced every year at entry points to the holy city, applies to all modes of transport including cars, buses and trucks.

However, those who are exempted from the ban must obtain travel permits from the competent authorities.

Brigadier Sami Mohammed Al Shuwairekh, the Public Security spokesperson, said the move is in line with guidelines aiming at regulating the Hajj pilgrimage.