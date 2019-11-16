UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No ERRA Employee To Be Terminated In Subsuming Process: NDMA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:02 AM

No ERRA employee to be terminated in subsuming process: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has clarified that no Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) employees would be terminated during the subsuming process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has clarified that no Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) employees would be terminated during the subsuming process.

NDMA and ERRA spokesperson in a message issued here said ERRA was being included into the NDMA as per the Federal Cabinet decision.

"All ERRA employees will be adjusted to the new NDMA structure. Apart from various new wings in the new structure, a new National Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Management Council are also underway," he said.

The opposition's statements regarding the termination of ERRA employees were baseless and misleading, he added.

He urged the ERRA employees and general public not to pay attention to such baseless and contradictory statements.

"Last week, the 25th meeting of the ERRA board discussed the issues of the authority's employees in detail," he noted.

In this regard, he added a detailed press release was issued by ERRA on November 7, which had published in all the newspapers and television channels.

Related Topics

Earthquake November TV All From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

51 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

49 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

49 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

50 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.