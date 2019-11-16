No ERRA employee to be terminated in subsuming process: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has clarified that no Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) employees would be terminated during the subsuming process

NDMA and ERRA spokesperson in a message issued here said ERRA was being included into the NDMA as per the Federal Cabinet decision.

"All ERRA employees will be adjusted to the new NDMA structure. Apart from various new wings in the new structure, a new National Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Management Council are also underway," he said.

The opposition's statements regarding the termination of ERRA employees were baseless and misleading, he added.

He urged the ERRA employees and general public not to pay attention to such baseless and contradictory statements.

"Last week, the 25th meeting of the ERRA board discussed the issues of the authority's employees in detail," he noted.

In this regard, he added a detailed press release was issued by ERRA on November 7, which had published in all the newspapers and television channels.