UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No ERRA Employee To Be Terminated In Subsuming Process: NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

No ERRA employee to be terminated in subsuming process: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has clarified that no employee of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) would be terminated during the subsuming process.

Spokesperson of NDMA and ERRA in a message issued here Sunday said ERRA was being included in NDMA as per decision of the Federal Cabinet.

"All ERRA employees will be adjusted to the new NDMA structure. Apart from various new wings in the new structure, a new National Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Management Council are also underway," he said.

The Opposition's statements regarding the termination of ERRA employees were baseless and misleading, he added.

He urged the ERRA employees and general public not to pay attention to such baseless and contradictory statements. "Last week, the 25th meeting of the ERRA board discussed the issues of the Authority's employees in detail," he noted.

In this regard, he added a detailed press release was issued by ERRA on November 7, which had published in all newspapers and television channels.

/778

Related Topics

Earthquake November Sunday TV All From Cabinet Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.