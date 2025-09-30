Open Menu

No Escape From Justice: ICT Police Held Proclaimed Offender After 15 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

No escape from justice: ICT Police held proclaimed offender after 15 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sahala Police Station team, in collaboration with Interpol, arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case who had been absconding abroad for 15 years.

An official told APP on Tuesday that, acting on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SP Sawan Zone, SDPO Sahala Circle, and SHO Sahala Mian Zulfiqar Ali, along with SI Muhammad Raees, ASI Ashfaq Shah and the police team, arrested proclaimed offender Nasir Mehmood, son of Khan Muhammad. He was nominated in FIR No. 165/10 dated August 17, 2010, under sections 302/324/109/34 PPC registered at Sahala Police Station.

He said that the accused had fled to Saudi Arabia and remained in hiding for 15 years. Through Interpol’s assistance, Sahala Police ensured his deportation from Saudi Arabia and subsequently arrested him upon arrival in Pakistan.

He said that on successful action, the IGP Islamabad, DIG Islamabad, SP Sawan Zone, and SDPO Sahala praised SHO Sahala Mian Zulfiqar Ali and his team.

SHO Sahala Zulfiqar told APP that “no matter how shrewd a criminal may be, one day he surely falls into the grip of law. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police.”

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

2 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

3 hours ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan