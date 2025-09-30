No Escape From Justice: ICT Police Held Proclaimed Offender After 15 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sahala Police Station team, in collaboration with Interpol, arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case who had been absconding abroad for 15 years.
An official told APP on Tuesday that, acting on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SP Sawan Zone, SDPO Sahala Circle, and SHO Sahala Mian Zulfiqar Ali, along with SI Muhammad Raees, ASI Ashfaq Shah and the police team, arrested proclaimed offender Nasir Mehmood, son of Khan Muhammad. He was nominated in FIR No. 165/10 dated August 17, 2010, under sections 302/324/109/34 PPC registered at Sahala Police Station.
He said that the accused had fled to Saudi Arabia and remained in hiding for 15 years. Through Interpol’s assistance, Sahala Police ensured his deportation from Saudi Arabia and subsequently arrested him upon arrival in Pakistan.
He said that on successful action, the IGP Islamabad, DIG Islamabad, SP Sawan Zone, and SDPO Sahala praised SHO Sahala Mian Zulfiqar Ali and his team.
SHO Sahala Zulfiqar told APP that “no matter how shrewd a criminal may be, one day he surely falls into the grip of law. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police.”
APP/rzr-mkz
