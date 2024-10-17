Open Menu

No Evidence Found In Private College Incident: CCPO Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday said that no evidence had been found to confirm the incident at a private college

Addressing a press conference with DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, the CCPO mentioned that a video related to a private college went viral on social media. As soon as the incident was reported, the college’s CCTV footage was reviewed, but nothing was found, he added.

Kamyana said that the hospitals mentioned on social media were also checked, and the Names of the girls in the video were investigated. “One of the girls is married, and the students who have initially spoken about the incident have now retracted their statements. So far, no evidence has been found to confirm the incident,” he added.

The CCPO further said that a high-level government committee also declared the incident baseless.

Motorcycles were burnt on Wednesday, 24 people were arrested, and students involved in violence were warned and released, he added.

He stated that a case had been registered under cybercrime with the FIA.

“If there is any evidence regarding the private college, it should be brought forward, and action will be taken. No proof has been found yet, and both the FIA and police are investigating,” he mentioned.

He said that the guard mentioned in the incident had taken leave and gone to his village. The guard was called back and included in the inquiry, he said and added that since the incident never happened, there couldn’t had been any mishandling. He affirmed that strict action would be taken against those involved in the violence.

