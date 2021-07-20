No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy’s case: Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Interior Minister says efforts are underway to sow seeds of discord between Pakistan and China.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that it was proved that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai, was not abducted or kidnapped.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the interior minister mentioned that the unannounced international hybrid war has been started against Pakistan. “India and Israel do not like Imran Khan. We registered the abduction case of Afghan envoy’s daughter even when the incident was not kidnapping case as per the probe,” he said.

The minister said Islamabad Police has reviewed over 700 hours footages of 300 cameras installed on the travelling route of Afghan Ambassador s daughter while interviewed over 200 citizens. He said that all four taxi drivers have no criminal record. He said that Afghan Ambassador should join the investigation process for logical conclusion of the case as the FIR was lodged on his application.

Sheikh Rashid mentioned that some elements wanted to destabilize Islamabad s relations with China and Afghanistan. “We will foil the nefarious designs prepared by enemies and Pakistan will continue its journey towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he reiterated.

He said that Dasu tragedy happened a day before the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting. The minister said Israel, India along the anti-Pakistan lobby have waged hybrid war against Islamabad.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Johar Town incident took place a day before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting. “Some world powers do not want Pak-China friendship to rise above the Himalayas, the investigation of Dasu incident has been completed,” he said, adding that the Chinese government has expressed satisfaction over the investigation being carried out by Pakistan to find out culprits.

Sheikh Rashid said that peace in Afghanistan is necessary for peace in Pakistan and Islamabad will continue its efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan without interfering into the internal affairs of Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will accept any decision taken by Afghans about their affairs.

Taking a jibe at opposition, the interior minister said that Maryam Nawaz is campaigning against Imran Khan in Kashmir. “Only PTI will succeed in Azad Kashmir. Staging sit-in is Maryam Nawaz s hobby, let her sit happily,” he added.