UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Evidence Of Abduction In Afghan Envoy’s Case: Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy’s case: Rasheed

The Federal Interior Minister says efforts are underway to sow seeds of discord between Pakistan and China.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that it was proved that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai, was not abducted or kidnapped.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the interior minister mentioned that the unannounced international hybrid war has been started against Pakistan. “India and Israel do not like Imran Khan. We registered the abduction case of Afghan envoy’s daughter even when the incident was not kidnapping case as per the probe,” he said.

The minister said Islamabad Police has reviewed over 700 hours footages of 300 cameras installed on the travelling route of Afghan Ambassador s daughter while interviewed over 200 citizens. He said that all four taxi drivers have no criminal record. He said that Afghan Ambassador should join the investigation process for logical conclusion of the case as the FIR was lodged on his application.

Sheikh Rashid mentioned that some elements wanted to destabilize Islamabad s relations with China and Afghanistan. “We will foil the nefarious designs prepared by enemies and Pakistan will continue its journey towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he reiterated.

He said that Dasu tragedy happened a day before the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting. The minister said Israel, India along the anti-Pakistan lobby have waged hybrid war against Islamabad.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Johar Town incident took place a day before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting. “Some world powers do not want Pak-China friendship to rise above the Himalayas, the investigation of Dasu incident has been completed,” he said, adding that the Chinese government has expressed satisfaction over the investigation being carried out by Pakistan to find out culprits.

Sheikh Rashid said that peace in Afghanistan is necessary for peace in Pakistan and Islamabad will continue its efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan without interfering into the internal affairs of Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will accept any decision taken by Afghans about their affairs.

Taking a jibe at opposition, the interior minister said that Maryam Nawaz is campaigning against Imran Khan in Kashmir. “Only PTI will succeed in Azad Kashmir. Staging sit-in is Maryam Nawaz s hobby, let her sit happily,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Kidnapping Israel Interior Minister China Rashid Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals FIR Financial Action Task Force All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid performs Eid Al Adh ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

8 minutes ago

Iran registers record daily Covid caseload: minist ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

9 minutes ago

Intermittent rains, flash flood claim six lives in ..

9 minutes ago

Rawal,Potohar Police launch search operations in d ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.