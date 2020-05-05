There is no evidence of Dr Furqan's entry in emergency services of SIUT at both the Civil Hospital premises as well as COVID-19 reception at Hanifa Suleman Oncology Centre premises, the SIUT clarified in a statement on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :There is no evidence of Dr Furqan's entry in emergency services of SIUT at both the Civil Hospital premises as well as COVID-19 reception at Hanifa Suleman Oncology Centre premises, the SIUT clarified in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr. Furqan of Karachi Institute of Heart Disease had passed away on May 3 (Sunday) with severe COVID-19 infection and the SIUT condoles his death, however, there is no evidence of his entry to the institute as SIUT is being mentioned in press, electronic and social media as one of the hospital where he visited for treatment.

The SIUT has conducted a thorough internal enquiry over the incident. The staff including senior faculty on duty on Sunday were enquired and no such patient was revealed. Moreover, review of video recording by security cameras did not show any evidence of Dr Furqan's entry in these free access emergency areas.

The SIUT is running a 50 bed isolation ward and 10 bedded coronavirus ICU- 24/7 which are full most of the time. So far the Institute have screened 8,200 patients.

"Our task has become more challenging as we are the largest centre of immunocompromised patients on dialysis, transplant and cancer. With more than 16,000 immunocompromised patients on our follow-up the number of COVID-19 infection is growing exponentially," the statement added.

The facilities for ICU with ventilators in the city are grossly inadequate to additionally handle the coronavirus emergency. There is an urgent need to identify and marshal available ICU facilities hitherto not being used and redirect a proportion for COVID-19 emergency. The critical care society can advice and help with a plan to mobilize more ICU beds for coronavirus patients. This will save precious lives.