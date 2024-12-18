No Evidence Of Flammable Substances Found In Tezgam Express Incident, Inquiry Underway
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Initial investigations by railway and rescue authorities found no evidence of flammable substances in the brake van of the Tezgam Express
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Initial investigations by railway and rescue authorities found no evidence of flammable substances in the brake van of the Tezgam Express.
To ensure a transparent probe, the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways has formed a three-member committee, comprising senior officials, to investigate the incident thoroughly.
The committee, which includes the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage), and Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, has been instructed to complete its inquiry and submit a report to the railway headquarters within two days.
According to a railway spokesperson on Wednesday, all aspects of the incident will be scrutinized, including the possibility of negligence by a private contractor. "If the contractor is found negligent, their performance guarantee will be forfeited, and strict legal action will follow," the spokesperson affirmed.
An FIR has also been registered at the Railway Police Station in Lahore, ensuring the involvement of the Railway Police in the investigation.
Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all passengers remained unharmed. The spokesperson credited the safety measures implemented by Pakistan Railways over the past year, highlighting that there have been no passenger injuries or fatalities in train fire incidents this year.
The inquiry aims to uncover the root cause of the incident and ensure accountability to maintain the safety and trust of passengers.
It is pertinent to mention here that fire broke out in a compartment of Tezgam Express today morning near Kotlakhpat railway station after which the boggie was detached and train was allowed to leave.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024
Motorways closed at various points due to fog
Cold, dry weather expected
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19
FDA promotes three employees
Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children19 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered19 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202411 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog11 minutes ago
-
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 1911 minutes ago
-
Two-day safety training at LESCO Regional Training Center ends6 minutes ago
-
FDA promotes three employees6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal6 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 44 TLP activists10 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh invites businessmen to invest in fisheries ..6 minutes ago