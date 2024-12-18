No evidence of flammable substances found in Tezgam Express incident, Inquiry underway

Initial investigations by railway and rescue authorities found no evidence of flammable substances in the brake van of the Tezgam Express

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Initial investigations by railway and rescue authorities found no evidence of flammable substances in the brake van of the Tezgam Express.

To ensure a transparent probe, the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways has formed a three-member committee, comprising senior officials, to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The committee, which includes the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage), and Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, has been instructed to complete its inquiry and submit a report to the railway headquarters within two days.

According to a railway spokesperson on Wednesday, all aspects of the incident will be scrutinized, including the possibility of negligence by a private contractor. "If the contractor is found negligent, their performance guarantee will be forfeited, and strict legal action will follow," the spokesperson affirmed.

An FIR has also been registered at the Railway Police Station in Lahore, ensuring the involvement of the Railway Police in the investigation.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all passengers remained unharmed. The spokesperson credited the safety measures implemented by Pakistan Railways over the past year, highlighting that there have been no passenger injuries or fatalities in train fire incidents this year.

The inquiry aims to uncover the root cause of the incident and ensure accountability to maintain the safety and trust of passengers.

It is pertinent to mention here that fire broke out in a compartment of Tezgam Express today morning near Kotlakhpat railway station after which the boggie was detached and train was allowed to leave.