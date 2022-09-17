UrduPoint.com

No Evidence To Prove The Transportation Of Massive Petroglyph From Diamer,committee Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Responding to social media reports about alleged smuggling of a massive petroglyph, the Diamer Administration constituted a committee to ascertain facts

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Responding to social media reports about alleged smuggling of a massive petroglyph, the Diamer Administration constituted a committee to ascertain facts.

In a report issued by the committee, comprising an Assistant Director of Tourism Department, a Tehsildar and an archeology expert, it has been reported that there was no evidence to prove the transported rock was taken from Diamer.

The report also notes that the team visited ten sites to search for any anomalies and found that all carved rocks appear to be 'intact'.

