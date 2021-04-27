No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that all board exams were postponed till June 15 given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

They said this decision was made in light of NCOC's suggestions.

The minister and the SAPM were holding a press conference related to Cambridge exam centres as well as the overall situation of infections in the country after attending a special session of the NCOC.

During the press conference, Mehmood said that from April 18 (when the last meeting of the education ministry was held) until now, the number of coronavirus cases has rapidly risen, therefore, the government has decided to postpone all exams until June 15.

He said the country seems to be headed towards a complete lockdown in areas witnessing particularly high positivity ratios.

"Exams of 9, 10, 11 and 12, which were supposed to begin from the end of May, have been delayed further," the minister said. "No board exams will be held till mid-June (June 15)."