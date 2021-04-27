UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Exams Till June 15 Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:57 PM

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

Education Minister says from April 18 (when the last meeting of the education ministry was held) until now, the number of coronavirus cases has rapidly risen, therefore, the government has decided to postpone all exams until June 15.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that all board exams were postponed till June 15 given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.
They said this decision was made in light of NCOC's suggestions.

The minister and the SAPM were holding a press conference related to Cambridge exam centres as well as the overall situation of infections in the country after attending a special session of the NCOC.

During the press conference, Mehmood said that from April 18 (when the last meeting of the education ministry was held) until now, the number of coronavirus cases has rapidly risen, therefore, the government has decided to postpone all exams until June 15.

He said the country seems to be headed towards a complete lockdown in areas witnessing particularly high positivity ratios.

"Exams of 9, 10, 11 and 12, which were supposed to begin from the end of May, have been delayed further," the minister said. "No board exams will be held till mid-June (June 15)."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Cambridge April May June All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to d ..

15 minutes ago

Committee formed to issue Fire brigade NOC before ..

20 minutes ago

Macron says condemns Chad violence 'with greatest ..

20 minutes ago

Smuggling of 5267 ton wheat foiled in Bahawalpur D ..

20 minutes ago

Use of e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes linked to ..

20 minutes ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Urges European Parliament to Ra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.