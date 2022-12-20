UrduPoint.com

No Excuse To Help Imran Escape Accountability: Talal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:01 PM

No excuse to help Imran escape accountability: Talal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said PTI Chief Imran Khan could not escape accountability in corruption cases by making different excuses.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said PTI Chief Imran Khan could not escape accountability in corruption cases by making different excuses.

"How long Imran Khan can hide behind the stay orders, eventually he will have to answer about his corruption in Toshakhana, foreign funding and other cases," he said while addressing a news conference here.

He asked Imran Khan as to why he was running away from accountability if he was not involved in corruption during his government's tenure. "Imran Khan should show courage and face the corruption cases as it was him whose entire politics revolve around the narrative of accountability." "Imran Khan should come forward voluntarily and answer about his corruption if he thinks he is an honest person," said Talal, who accused the PTI chief of robbing the national exchequer and selling the gifts from Toshakhana.

He said it was the leadership of PML-N which had the guts to face the courts in the false and fabricated cases.

Lashing out at Imran Khan for criticizing the state institutions, he said the PTI chief started accusing others whenever he was asked to explain his position in the corruption cases.

Talal said Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi would have to seek the confidence of the provincial assembly. "Nobody will be allowed to take any adventure in Punjab," he added.

He accused the CM Punjab and his son of corruption in Punjab on the behest of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader said the general election would be held in October 2023 as the country could not afford snap polls in the current economic situation. The PML-N was not afraid of the election and would defeat the PTI whenever held.

He said the PML-N sacrificed its politics just to save the state and provide relief to the masses. "Our government is committed to pass on relief to the masses by strengthening the economy."Talal said Imran Khan was bent on creating political instability in the country under a conspiracy which aimed at ruining the economy of Pakistan. Imran Khan needed to understand that the country was ruled by the law.

