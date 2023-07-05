No expectation that rights snatched on 5 Aug 2019 be restored under BJP rule: Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah, has said that there is no expectation that the rights that were snatched from the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 will be restored under the BJP rule.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NC leader said, we have been saying from day one that whatever has been snatched from us, we have no expectations that it will be restored by the incumbent Indian government.

He said, we want our rights back through legal procedure, we hope that the hearing in this regard in the Indian Supreme Court will be held frequently.

Omar Abdullah said the BJP has decided not to conduct assembly polls in IIOJK as the party knows that it won't beable to even bag 10 seats.