No Explosive Device Was Affixed With Goods Train: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

No explosive device was affixed with goods train: Officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :No bomb device was attached with the Karachi bound freight train; rather it was a tracking gadget for the location, said SP Railway Police Multan division, Kausar Abbas.

Talking to APP, he brushed aside the rumours of an explosive device attached with the train traced during checking at Khanewal junction on Tuesday evening.

Sharing details of the incident, he stated that a private company which uses PR services had got permission from Railway Headquarter, Lahore about affixing a device with the goods train for knowing its location for its cargo delivery.

The SP said that police, civil defence, Rescue 1122 were called in and added that after thorough checking it was found that the device was of a cellular company just to trace train location.

DEO Rescue 1122, Dr Kahlid Mahmmod said after being altered, the rescuers reached Khanewal Station to tackle any eventuality adding that it was a simple device which did not have any explosive material.

Civil Defence Officer Khnaewal , Rehan Warraich also confirmed that it was a tracking device of U Fone which a private company had installed with the freight train after due permission from Railways authorities.

He maintained that the train was going from Faisalabad to Karachi and added that the staffers detached the device and checked it.

It had no explosive material, he concluded.

