No Extension In Amnesty Scheme: Shabbar Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:43 PM

There would be no extension in the amnesty scheme alternatively the Assets Declaration Scheme 2019.According to the media reports, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson Shabbar Zaidi has stated this on Saturday

The FBR chief rubbished rumours that have been circulating for the past few days, confirming that "there would be no extension in the amnesty scheme".

