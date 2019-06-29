No extension in amnesty scheme: Shabbar Zaidi

There would be no extension in the amnesty scheme alternatively the Assets Declaration Scheme 2019.According to the media reports, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson Shabbar Zaidi has stated this on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) There would be no extension in the amnesty scheme alternatively the Assets Declaration Scheme 2019.According to the media reports, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson Shabbar Zaidi has stated this on Saturday.

The FBR chief rubbished rumours that have been circulating for the past few days, confirming that "there would be no extension in the amnesty scheme".