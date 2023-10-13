No extension in PRA with HUBCO, KAPCO: Power Division

The Ministry of Power Division on Friday clarified that the term of Power Purchase Agreement (PRA) with HUBCO would end on March 2027 adding that no extension has been made in any contract with HUBCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Power Division on Friday clarified that the term of Power Purchase Agreement (PRA) with HUBCO would end on March 2027 adding that no extension has been made in any contract with HUBCO.

“The plant is designed to be operated on Residual Furnace Oil. No conversion has been made to operate the plant on coal. Till date, HUBCO is available on Residual Furnace Oil,” a statement issued by the ministry here.

Similarly, the Ministry clarified that KAPCO had also completed its PPA term of 25 years on October 24, and no extension had been made to the agreement for purchase/sale of electricity with KAPCO. “Since expiry of the PPA in October 2022, plant is shut down and not generating any electricity.

However as of today KAPCO is providing grid station facilities to the electricity consumers of MEPCO without any charges. Government of Pakistan is holding 45% share of the KAPCO,” it further said.

Moreover, Engro Power Project has no investment from Govt. of Sindh; therefore, the provincial government did not have any shareholding Engro Power Project. However, the Company named as “Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company” (SECMC), has an investment from Govt. of Sindh to the tune of 51 percent of the total Equity of the project and accordingly Govt, of Sindh has 51% shareholding in SECMC, it further said.