No External Or Internal Power Can Destabilize Country, Says Hanif Abbasi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi vehemently denounced the heinous terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, assuring the nation that no external or internal power can succeed in destabilizing Pakistan.
In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, minister asserted that it was not merely a security issue, but a blatant attempt by foreign powers to destabilize and undermine the sovereignty of the country.
Railway minister denounced the brazen assault on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, implicating foreign powers and local militant outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in a nefarious plot to undermine Pakistan's stability.
Abbasi further revealed that the railway scanners were also malfunctioning, compromising the security protocols in
place.
He emphasized that present government is resolute in its commitment to eradicate terrorism and bring about a conclusive end to this menace, stressing that national unity is imperative at this critical juncture.
He condemned the attack as a "cowardly and heinous act" that is deeply distressing.
