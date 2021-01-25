UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Extortion, Street Crime Incident Reported In Khyber After Merger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

No extortion, street crime incident reported in Khyber after merger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was told Monday that since merger of district Khyber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa no incident of extortion and street crime was reported to the police.

This was told to him during a video-link conference held here at Central Police Office (CPO) with IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

Additional IGP Investigation & HQRs, DIG HQRs, DIG Finance, DIG Ops, and AIG Establishment attended the conference while all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and DPO Khyber took part in the conference from their respective regions.

In the conference the ongoing accountability process in the police force, enlistment of deceased police sons, anti-narcotics, polio campaign and progress on installation of CCTV cameras in police stations as well as the security steps taken for maintenance of law & order in district Khyber were reviewed.

The RPOs gave detailed briefings about the adopted steps and progress on the agenda points in their respective regions.

The IGP was further told that in the merged district 883 cases were registered in different incidents and 1399 accused were arrested out of nominated 2043 and the arrested percentage remained 68%.

The IGP was told that the investigation officers have been imparted latest training and now due to scientific investigation the conviction rate has increased.

Briefing the IGP about security apparatus in Khyber District, the DPO Khyber said that after merging of the districts crime ratio had considerably decreased added that kidnapping for ransom and robbery cases witnessed 96% decrease.

The Khyber district police also excelled against the narcotic peddlers and 312 nominated accused had been arrested in the 229 registered cases. During this period 318kg heroin, 1587kg charas, 9 kg Ice, 142 kg opium and 15 bottles of liquor were recovered.

In respect of training, the IGP was informed that 610 Levies and Khasadars were trained during different specialized courses. The IGP was also informed about security steps adopted during 5 different polio campaigns and different programs including Ehsaas, Kifalat and Sada-e-Aman programs.

The IGP was also updated about the requisition of land for construction of different police stations and police posts in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP expressed his satisfaction over the police adopted strategy and measures for implementation of the conference agenda points and directed them to further expedite their efforts and dispose of the pending cases of police accountability at the earliest.

They were also directed to complete the process of enlistment of police deceased sons and send the list of enlisted deceased sons to the CPO at the earliest.

The participants of the conference were also directed to complete the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to improve the supervision and monitoring.

The IGP particularly appreciated the performance of DPO Khyber and directed him to further expedite the process of land requisition for police stations and police posts in Khyber district.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Polio Robbery Progress All From

Recent Stories

Experts discuss key issues at International Rain E ..

1 minute ago

DP World signs 20-year concession agreement with A ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC Distribution delivering on its growth strate ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

31 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.