No Facemask, No Entry In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:32 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Balochistan government has notified that no person would be allowed to enter any government office without wearing facemask as a precautionary measure.

According to notification issued here on Monday, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and to protect the public from the deadly virus.

The departments must ensure the displaying of banners bearing the text "No Facemask, No Entry" at the entrance of each office across the province, it added.

