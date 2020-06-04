'No facemask, no service' policy to be followed by traders; hotel, transporters fined

The district administration launched action against hotels and transporters Thursday penalizing those found ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) and told shopkeepers to strictly follow 'No facemask, No Service' policy

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration launched action against hotels and transporters Thursday penalizing those found ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) and told shopkeepers to strictly follow 'No facemask, No Service' policy.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered assistant commissioners of all four tahsils including Khanewal, Mianchannu, Jahanian and Kabirwala to tell traders not to provide service to any person without facemask. The ACs conducted meetings with trades and sought their cooperation to check spread of coronavirus. They said that SOPs would be got implemented strictly.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Khanewal Shabbir Ahmad Dogar and AC Mianchannu Zeeshan Nadeem launched operation against hotels and found six hotels and eateries serving food to people at business places instead of providing 'take home' service that is permissible under SOPs. Fine worth thousands of rupees was imposed on them and they were told to mend their ways.

Secretary regional transport authority Hina Rehman also checked public transport and imposed Rs 40000 fine on 31 vehicles for not observing SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus.