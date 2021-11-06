UrduPoint.com

No Facility For Dengue Testing In IIOJK, 21 Found Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

No facility for dengue testing in IIOJK, 21 found positive

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :At least twenty one people in Kashmir Valley Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) all returning from outside, had been found to be infected with Dengue virus.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the absence of a testing mechanism in the public sector is creating hurdles in timely testing and surveillance of the vector-borne disease.

A senior health official said that since Dengue fever is quite rare in Kashmir, the current surge in cases has necessitated more frequent testing of suspected cases. He said all the cases that have been detected have a history of travel to outside of the J&K.

"We do not have any testing facility in Kashmir division and when we receive a patient with fever coupled with a history of travel to outside, we order dengue and malaria tests," the official said.

He said that many people skip the test as it is unavailable in any of the government hospitals and only a few laboratories take the samples to get them tested from outside of the territory.

The dengue profile and other tests required for the diagnosis of the disease, he said, costs around Rs 2000.

Related Topics

India Dengue Jammu Media All From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to bowl first against West Indie ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan, Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan, Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden dron ..

17 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches &#039;Unified Champi ..

Special Olympics UAE launches &#039;Unified Champion Schools programme&#039; for ..

31 minutes ago
 Australia Vs. West Indies Live Score, AUS Vs WI T2 ..

Australia Vs. West Indies Live Score, AUS Vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38 Live ..

33 minutes ago
 Woman dies in road mishap

Woman dies in road mishap

1 hour ago
 Man killed over minor dispute

Man killed over minor dispute

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.