UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Fake Medicines In Markets': Muhammad Usman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:58 PM

'No fake medicines in markets': Muhammad Usman

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority to control forgery in medicines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority to control forgery in medicines.

A province-wide surprise grand operation has been started against counterfeiters and fake drugs which were being sold in the market on the name of food supplements or nutraceuticals, Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said, adding that mostly fake drug manufacturers were running their businesses with the name nutraceuticals and food supplements to keep themselves safe from the Drug Act.

Drug Act that fall under the jurisdiction of the Food Authority approved PFA to eliminate counterfeiters in Punjab, he concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Drugs Market From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested maid, recovered stolen ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister accords top priority to education: ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest man for issuing Rs 30 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.