'No fake medicines in markets': Muhammad Usman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority to control forgery in medicines.

A province-wide surprise grand operation has been started against counterfeiters and fake drugs which were being sold in the market on the name of food supplements or nutraceuticals, Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said, adding that mostly fake drug manufacturers were running their businesses with the name nutraceuticals and food supplements to keep themselves safe from the Drug Act.

Drug Act that fall under the jurisdiction of the Food Authority approved PFA to eliminate counterfeiters in Punjab, he concluded.