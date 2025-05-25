Open Menu

No Fault In NGC Grid System: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM

No fault in NGC grid system: spokesman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) There is no fault in the grid system managed by the National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC), the system is fully functional.

NGC spokesperson confirmed to media here Saturday that severe storms and gales caused only three grid stations to trip for a few minutes.

In Lahore, he explained, the NGC's 220 kV Band Road, Ghazi Road and New Kot Lakhpat Grids tripped at 5:31 pm, and the tripping lasted for 13 to 14 minutes at all the three grid stations. After that, power was restored to the affected grid stations.

He said, the NGC system is 100 per cent energized, and there are no problems anywhere.

Recent Stories

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

40 minutes ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

1 hour ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

2 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

2 hours ago
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

3 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

3 hours ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

3 hours ago
 ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan