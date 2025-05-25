No fault in NGC grid system: spokesman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) There is no fault in the grid system managed by the National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC), the system is fully functional.

NGC spokesperson confirmed to media here Saturday that severe storms and gales caused only three grid stations to trip for a few minutes.

In Lahore, he explained, the NGC's 220 kV Band Road, Ghazi Road and New Kot Lakhpat Grids tripped at 5:31 pm, and the tripping lasted for 13 to 14 minutes at all the three grid stations. After that, power was restored to the affected grid stations.

He said, the NGC system is 100 per cent energized, and there are no problems anywhere.