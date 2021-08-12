No favourites; sole desire to achieve peace, stability in Afghanistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said the country has no favourites in the ongoing conflict rather its sole desire is helping achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan meant peace in Pakistan.

Army Chief made these remarks during a call on visit paid by Ambassador of Germany, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp and Acting Ambassador of France Yves Manville here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including that of in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed.

The COAS also said that Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, "We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.