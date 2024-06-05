No Fee To Be Collected At Sale Points Of Sacrificial Animals
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
The Punjab government will not collect any fee from the sellers at all sale points of sacrificial animals and zero waste would be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government will not collect any fee from the sellers at all sale points of sacrificial animals and zero waste would be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha.
In this regard, Eid-ul-Azha plan was finalized in a video link meeting of the chief officers of municipal bodies across Punjab under the chairmanship of Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique. Secretary Local Government, Additional Secretary and Secretary Local Government board attended the meeting.
Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that animal sale points have been established on “no profit no loss” basis.
He directed that eco-friendly bags should be provided free of cost to every house where animals will be sacrificed so that disposal of waste could be made easy.
He warned that he would make surprise visits to animal sale points in different cities to assess the provision of facilities.
He sought Eid-ul-Azha strategy from every municipal committee in writing and asked the chief officers to display their mobile numbers at prominent places and sale points. “A Provincial Monitoring Cell will be established in the Secretary Local Government Office”, he told. Zeeshan Rafique said that the elected representatives of each area should also be included in the monitoring process. Negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated during Eid holidays, he warned.
Secretary Local Government informed the meeting that written instructions have been issued regarding Eid-ul-Azha.
Recent Stories
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah35 seconds ago
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh15 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing8 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions8 minutes ago
-
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case8 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered8 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner chairs high level meeting8 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out multi level reforms for economic recovery: Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ih ..8 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood Qureshi's remand in May-9 violence cases8 minutes ago
-
Every dollar spent on water restoration yields $30 in recovery: Romina Khurshid Alam8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change7 minutes ago