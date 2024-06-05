Open Menu

No Fee To Be Collected At Sale Points Of Sacrificial Animals

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM

The Punjab government will not collect any fee from the sellers at all sale points of sacrificial animals and zero waste would be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government will not collect any fee from the sellers at all sale points of sacrificial animals and zero waste would be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, Eid-ul-Azha plan was finalized in a video link meeting of the chief officers of municipal bodies across Punjab under the chairmanship of Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique. Secretary Local Government, Additional Secretary and Secretary Local Government board attended the meeting.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that animal sale points have been established on “no profit no loss” basis.

He directed that eco-friendly bags should be provided free of cost to every house where animals will be sacrificed so that disposal of waste could be made easy.

He warned that he would make surprise visits to animal sale points in different cities to assess the provision of facilities.

He sought Eid-ul-Azha strategy from every municipal committee in writing and asked the chief officers to display their mobile numbers at prominent places and sale points. “A Provincial Monitoring Cell will be established in the Secretary Local Government Office”, he told. Zeeshan Rafique said that the elected representatives of each area should also be included in the monitoring process. Negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated during Eid holidays, he warned.

Secretary Local Government informed the meeting that written instructions have been issued regarding Eid-ul-Azha.

