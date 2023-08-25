Open Menu

No Felony If ECP Conducts Polls After Delimitation: Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Friday stressed the need for early delimitation of constituencies to ensure fair and error-free results in the upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Friday stressed the need for early delimitation of Constituencies to ensure fair and error-free results in the upcoming general elections.

"There is no felony if ECP organizes elections after the delimitation process," said the Senator while talking to a private television channel. Constitutionally, the ECP is bound to hold elections in 90 days, he said.

In reply to a question about the exact time frame for general elections, he said that the election commission could announce the date in January next year.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif contesting the election, he said Parliament had lifted the lifetime disqualification ban on political leaders.

Nawaz Sharif, he said after his return to Pakistan would launch the election campaign.

To a question about the lack of facilities in jail for PTI chief, he said the latter was getting appropriate amenities being provided to the prisoners as per law.

On the contrary, he said the PML-N leaders had faced tough conditions in jail due to false cases filed by the PTI regime against them and never complained.

