ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Friday said that government will review its decision regarding reopening of the schools in first week of September and would ensure atmosphere at schools safe and sound for students.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister said that private educational institutions can only call their teachers and administration staff on duty before September 15 but we will never allow government schools management to call their students before final decision as government would not compromise on the health of students at any cost.

"School and colleges across the country will reopen only after the coronavirus pandemic was over", he added.

He said strict SOPs including spaced-out seating arrangements, division of class into further sections and change in timings could be some of the measures that schools will have to adopt whenever they were reopened.

"We are considering every possible option. We will try to adjust things like whether to hold the annual exams this year, or defer the tests to next year", he said.

The final decision would be taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which monitors and acts upon the developments to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, he mentioned.

He further said that specific tasks would be created for teachers in schools and responsibilities for ensuring health and hygiene would be defined before schools reopen.

"We want to end uncertainty as soon as possible with the consultation of all stakeholders on the basic important issue like education," he said.

He also requested to private schools, especially, that the SOPs that you will have to follow will be the ones that are made by the government".

He said schools must look at how they can reopen schools with better implementation of SOPs and more comprehensive support for children at the school including health, water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

He made it clear that all SOPs will be designed by the federal ministry but provincial governments will be allowed to alter them as per the situation in their respective provinces.

Furthermore, while discussing examinations, he said 9th class was already promoted in next class without any exams but the 10th class would fulfill the duty to give their final exams.