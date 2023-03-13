UrduPoint.com

No Final Decision So Far On Seat Adjustment In Punjab With PDM: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that it would be too early to say anything regarding seat adjustment with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Punjab and no such decision had been taken by the party leadership

Final decision would be made by the party leadership after consultation, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said taking gifts from Toshakhana was not a crime, but selling gifts received as Head of the State was not morally correct.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, he said, that by selling Toshakhana gifts, the PTI chief did not disclose the earned income in his income statement, which was a clear case of "tax evasion".

"Imran Khan's failure to disclose earned revenue in his income statement by selling Toshakhana gifts was a deliberate attempt at tax evasion," the advisor alleged.

Additionally, Imran Khan allegedly failed to disclose the proceeds from the sale of Toshakhana gifts in his wealth declaration submitted to the ECP, which was also a flagrant violation of the law, he added.

In response to a query on whether the government would arrest Imran Khan or not, he stated that the subject matter would be handled in accordance with the court's orders.

