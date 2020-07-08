No FIR be lodged under political pressure: Additional IGP South Punjab

Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Inaam Ghani has urged police officials that no FIR would be registered under political pressure

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Inaam Ghani has urged police officials that no FIR would be registered under political pressure.

He arrived in Bahawalpur to review arrangements for establishment of his camp office here and later along with Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak and District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf addressing a news conference said that all FIRs would be registered only on merit, adding that however, no political pressure would be accepted and tolerated regarding registration of FIRs. "Action will be taken on registration of false FIRs and false evidence," he said.

He said that earlier, Station House Officer of the police station used to decide to make delay in registration of FIR, adding that however, now senior authorities above office of the SHO would decide to make some delay in registration of FIR if there was a solid and genuine cause.

He, however, said that if plaintiff has genuine cause and stance, his or her FIR should be lodged by the police officials concerned immediately. He said that his department was also going to introduce some police reforms. He said that there was some problems regarding posting and transfer of police officers. "Some police stations have bulk of FIRs but facing lack of investigation officers while others have lack of cases but have extra strength of investigation and other officers," he said.

He said that as Additional IGP South Punjab, he would pay attention to ensure rule of law.

"No target of peace and order could be achieved in any region without ensuring rule of law," he said. He said that a specific attitude of police personnel had kept people from police at distance. "Police personnel will have to change their attitude," he said.

He said that restructuring of police department was also a special priority of the higher authorities, adding that now, people would not have to visit Lahore for resolution of their issues, adding that but they would get their problems resolved at local level as saying Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IGP would listen to their issues at their offices in South Punjab.

"I, myself will visit all 11 districts of South Punjab to listen to people and review the issues at local level," he said. He said that Multan would be his main office, adding that as well as Bahawalpur would be his camp office. He said that he respected elected representatives of the parliament, adding that but he would not accept political interference in the police department.

He said that in his absence, his offices in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan would also continue their functioning. Replyig to a question, he said that officials having good reputation used to be posted and deputed in CTD. He urged all DPOs to read HRMIS when they post a SHO of a police station. He said that promotion in police department in South Punjab would be made on pure merit basis.