No Fishing Boats Allowed To Go To Sea Due To Storm Warning: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:02 PM

No fishing boats allowed to go to sea due to storm warning: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said no fishing boats will allowed to go out the sea in the wake of storm warning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said no fishing boats will allowed to go out the sea in the wake of storm warning.

He said fishing boats will not be allowed to leave Karachi, Korangi or Keti Bandar till storm warning subsided.

In a tweet, he said :" As a precaution, the Maritime Security has also stopped boats going out to sea from our Western coastline as well".

He pointed out that 27 boats had returned safely to these stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

