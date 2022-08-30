UrduPoint.com

No Flood Danger In Hyderabad: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has dismissed the fears of possible floods in Hyderabad district and said that the situation was under control

According to official statement, Soomro said that there was no danger of floods in Hyderabad at present.

The DC said that all the protective embankments of River Indus were strong and the Irrigation department staff was monitoring the protective Bunds around the clock.

