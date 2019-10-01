UrduPoint.com
No Flood Situation, All Main Rivers Flowing Normal: FFC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:12 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday,the combined live storage capacity of three main reservoirs is 10.231 MAF, which is 74.77 % of their total live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of the country lies over Kashmir.

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northwestern Afghanistan. Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan with moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Sargodha Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, D.I. Khan & Peshawar Divisions) including the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab besides, isolatedthunderstorm/rain over Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions of PunjabProvince, Eastern Balochistan and the upper catchments of rivers Ravi and Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

