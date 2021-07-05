No flood situation in any of main rivers: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that, at present, there is no flood situation in any of the main rivers of Indus River System.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, in this year, main river inflows and outflows are much less compared to the last year.

The combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is just 20.90% of the existing Combined Live Storage ( i.e13.516 MAF). Last year today's (July 5, 2020) Combined Live Storage was 54.

81% of 13.516 MAF.

As per FFD, Lahore, Westerly Wave trough continues to prevail over Kashmir and adjoining areas with Seasonal Low presently lying over Northeastern Balochistan.

Dust thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity may occur at isolated places over Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan during the ensuing 24 hours.

For the same period isolated thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is also expected over the upper catchments of all main rivers.