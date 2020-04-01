No flood situation in river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The normal water flow passing through River Chenab and there was no flood situation, Irrigation official sources said on Wednesday.

The water came into the river due to outspread unscheduled rains. About 140, 000 cusec water wave recorded at Head Trimmu a day before and it reduced to 80, 000 cusec today.

There was a normal water flow into the river and it did not came in flood limits, the sources added.

The water flow will be reached on normal stage in next one or two days.

The all canals of Punjab are closed due to non consumption of water after unscheduled rains.

The daily demand of Punjab canals is 120,000 cusec but all the canals are closed because crops are in maturity stage and no demand of more water, they said.

Water was available according per demand but there was no consumption of water, the sources added.

