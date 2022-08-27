UrduPoint.com

No Flood Threat In Sargodha Division: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 09:02 PM

No flood threat in Sargodha division: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan Saturday said that there was no threat of flood in the four districts of the division while all the rivers were flowing normally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan Saturday said that there was no threat of flood in the four districts of the division while all the rivers were flowing normally.

While presiding over the emergency meeting regarding the flood situation at her office said that 20,000 cusecs water in Chenab River in the limits of Sargodha district, 12,000 cusecs water in Jhelum River in limits of district Khushab while 425,000 cusecs of water was recorded at Jinnah Barrage, Sindh River district Bhakkar.

She informed that up to 10-lakh cusecs water flow could pass in Indus River in the limits of district Mianwali and Bhakar.

Commissioner Maryam directed the four deputy commissioners to keep all the arrangements to deal with any emergency situation and ensure the availability of health and livestock doctors as well as medicines at the flood relief camp.

She issued orders to ensure strict monitoring of river embankments and directed PDMA officers to complete all other arrangements.

Deputy commissioners of four districts and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Sargodha Bhakkar Jhelum Khushab Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Over Rs 4b distributed among 190, 326 families und ..

Over Rs 4b distributed among 190, 326 families under BISP's Flood Relief Cash

54 seconds ago
 Petersen and Van der Dussen keep England at bay in ..

Petersen and Van der Dussen keep England at bay in second Test

57 seconds ago
 Balochistan facing difficult time due to flood, ra ..

Balochistan facing difficult time due to flood, rains: Samina Zehri

58 seconds ago
 Patient Facilitation Center inaugurated at Ayub Te ..

Patient Facilitation Center inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel Memon urges political parties to join han ..

Sharjeel Memon urges political parties to join hands for helping rain-hit people ..

7 minutes ago
 Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat amid flas ..

Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat amid flash floods: ISPR

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.