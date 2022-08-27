No flood threat in Sargodha division: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan Saturday said that there was no threat of flood in the four districts of the division while all the rivers were flowing normally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan Saturday said that there was no threat of flood in the four districts of the division while all the rivers were flowing normally.

While presiding over the emergency meeting regarding the flood situation at her office said that 20,000 cusecs water in Chenab River in the limits of Sargodha district, 12,000 cusecs water in Jhelum River in limits of district Khushab while 425,000 cusecs of water was recorded at Jinnah Barrage, Sindh River district Bhakkar.

She informed that up to 10-lakh cusecs water flow could pass in Indus River in the limits of district Mianwali and Bhakar.

Commissioner Maryam directed the four deputy commissioners to keep all the arrangements to deal with any emergency situation and ensure the availability of health and livestock doctors as well as medicines at the flood relief camp.

She issued orders to ensure strict monitoring of river embankments and directed PDMA officers to complete all other arrangements.

Deputy commissioners of four districts and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.