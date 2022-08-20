No flood threat to Kot Addu city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Citizens should not undergo panic as there is no threat of flood to Kot Addu city.

According to Irrigation Department, local citizens should ignore all sorts of rumours of flooding in Kot Addu. Kot Addu is safe and secure.

Currently, 350,000 cusec water is flowing in River Sindh. Flood situation in different areas of Taunsa emerged due to rainy water in Rud-Kohi areas near Sangher, which increased water level to 570,000. However, it reduced to 325,000 cusec. At Taunsa Barrage, the River Sindh has ability to ensure flow of 1,300,000. The department urged not to pay heed to rumours.