No Flood Threat To Kulachi, Tank Districts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

Irrigation Department Gomal Zam Saturday rejected the rumors circulating on social media regarding flood in Kulachi and Tank clarifying that administration was monitoring the situation and fully prepare to meet any eventuality

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Irrigation Department Gomal Zam Saturday rejected the rumors circulating on social media regarding flood in Kulachi and Tank clarifying that administration was monitoring the situation and fully prepare to meet any eventuality.

Executive Engineer, Gomal Zaam Irrigation, Tariq Ali said that there was no flood threat to Tank and Kulachi adding that district administrations of these areas were in close contact with irrigation authorities while the current situation was being monitored.

He informed that water storage capacity of Gomal Zam is 743 meters and current level of water in the dam is 741.

5 meters. He informed that the excess of water would be released through spillway that water would divert its course to Gomal, Looni and Khor waterways.

He said that people should not pay heed to rumors about floods in Kulachi and Tank adding that district administration, Gomal Zam Irrigation and WAPDA would timely inform the people in case any situation developed.

He said that storage of water in Gomal Zam would irrigate barren lands and address the issues of area related to water scarcity.

