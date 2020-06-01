No flood threat to Muzaffargarh Distt; says DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh, Amjad Suhaib Khan Tareen said the district was not experiencing any threat regarding flood keeping in view water flow in the Indus and the Chenab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh, Amjad Suhaib Khan Tareen said the district was not experiencing any threat regarding flood keeping in view water flow in the Indus and the Chenab.

However, he stated that in case of any emergency, the district administration was fully prepared to tackle it.

The DC expressed these views while inspecting Abbas Wala embankment built at the Indus river and other embankments to review flood situation.

Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asharf Rind, Tareen ordered heads of all departments concerned to finalize their plan to face any eventuality in related to flood.

He directed irrigation department officials to remove the encroachments on the ways of the embankments, adding that repair work on weak embankments should be completed as soon as possible.

He informed that Rescue 1122 had conducted mocked drills several times to check pre-flood preparedness in this connection.

MPA Ashraf Rind appreciated the arrangements made by the district administration to handle flood situation if need arises.