No flood victim to be deprived of due right in Dera division: Chief Secretary

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has underlined the need for expediting rehabilitation and survey-related activities in the flood-affected areas and directed to ensure that each flood victim got his due right.

"Besides speeding up relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas, the team concerned should ensure that no flood victim is deprived of right by ensuring transparency during surveying process and reaching out to all affected houses in entire Dera division," the KP chief secretary observed while presiding over a meeting held in the office of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division on the occasion of his visit here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner DI Khan Division Amir Afaq, Deputy Commissioners Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan and other relevant government departments.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary was briefed about the flood damage and relief operations in the division. The Chief Secretary also reviewed the ongoing survey process of flood-damaged houses in DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts and directed that it should not only be expedited but also ensure transparency by providing due right to each flood victim who suffered losses during rains and flood.

Later, the Chief Secretary also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings on the premises of the Commissioner's Office and prayed for the development and prosperity of the nation.