No Flour Crisis In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

No flour crisis in Multan

District government has assured that there won't be any shortage of flour in the district as there were ample reserves of the wheat stock available

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) -:District government has assured that there won't be any shortage of flour in the district as there were ample reserves of the wheat stock available.

DC Amir Khatak said this while talking to a delegation of flour mills association which called on him here Thursday.He assured of strict action against dealers and shopkeepers if found overcharging or hoarding the precious commodity.

Your Thoughts and Comments

